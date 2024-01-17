‘Inshallah a Boy’ premiere Jan. 19-25 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Inshallah a Boy’ showing Jan. 19-25 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Inshallah a Boy’ is Jordan’s official entry to the Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.

After the sudden death of her husband, Nawal is struggling to cope with the upheaval in her life. However, her pain is soon compounded by the possibility of losing her home to her brother-in-law.

Desperate to keep her home and provide a stable life for her daughter, Nawal resorts to deception by faking a pregnancy. But as time passes, the lie becomes harder to sustain and Nawal faces a difficult choice.

With only three weeks to find a solution, Nawal embarks on a journey that challenges her fears, beliefs, and morality, as she fights to secure her rightful inheritance and protect her daughter’s future.

Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, Jan. 19 and 20 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 22, 24 and 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.