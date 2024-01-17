‘The Iron Claw’ premiere Jan. 19-25 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of ‘The Iron Claw’ showing Jan. 19-25 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘The Iron Claw’ features an all-star ensemble cast, including Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany and Lily James.

‘The Iron Claw’ tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 19, 20 and 21 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 22, 23 and 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.