Lifeway Women presents ‘Going Beyond Live’ in four cities nationwide

Lifeway Women is excited to announce Going Beyond Live with Priscilla Shirer will take place in four cities across the nation in 2024 including the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Priscilla Shirer is known for the best-selling film ‘War Room’, her dynamic, Bible-based teaching, and numerous best-selling books and Bible studies, including ‘The Armor of God, Discerning the Voice of God’, and ‘Elijah’. Her brother, Christian recording artist Anthony Evans will lead worship at each event.

Presented by the Nashville-based publishing company Lifeway Christian Resources, Going Beyond Live will kick off its 18th year in Prescott Valley, AZ before ending in Cincinnati, OH (Highland Heights, KY).

Going Beyond Live is an event for women of all ages and backgrounds that focuses on biblical teaching, study, prayer, and worship.

Going Beyond Live events will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. on Saturdays. General admission seating for all events is $85.

To register for Going Beyond Live, visit Lifeway.com/goingbeyondlive or call 800-254-2022.

ABOUT LIFEWAY WOMEN AND LIFEWAY CHRISTIAN RESOURCES

Lifeway Women is a trusted source for biblical events and training. Each year, more than 100,000 women participate in the events held throughout the world. Lifeway Christian Resources, established in 1891 in Nashville, is one of the world’s largest providers of Christian products and services, including Bibles, church literature, books, music, audio and video recordings, church supplies, and Internet services through lifeway.com. The company is a nonprofit organization that reinvests income above operating expenses in mission work and other ministries around the world. For additional information, visit lifeway.com.

EVENT INFORMATION

