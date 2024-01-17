OTCA presents Arizona music legend Walt Richardson in concert

Arizona Music legend Walt Richardson will celebrate his birthday at a special concert at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. An inductee into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, Walt is one of the most endearing, lasting, talented, and influential musicians in Arizona’s history.



Joining Walt for this concert will be long-time friend and guitarist extraordinaire Hannes Kvaran. Hannes has played with Walt since the ‘early days,’ and adds amazing acoustic guitar sounds and vocals

Walt Richardson performed the opening concert at Old Town Center for the Arts in 2008, and has since played several anniversary concerts for OTCA. “Walt is a great friend, musician and songwriter, but what I notice most, in myself, and with an audience is - he just makes you feel good,” commented co-director William Eaton, “he’s a beautiful soul.”

Richardson was 21 when he migrated to the Phoenix Valley in 1974 and his easy-going nature has endeared thousands of fans who have followed Walt’s career through his solo and band musical career. Back then he planned to pursue a career in biochemistry, but instead found a life-changing inspiration in music.



In 1976 Richardson began playing open mic nights in Tempe, and interacting with other local musicians, a passion that would lead to many future collaborations. His first ‘professional’ gig followed a year later with the formation of the band Driftwood In the early 80’s Walt started the popular Morning Star Band and began to expand his reggae repertoire, playing a mix of covers and original music.



By the late 90’s Walt’s songwriting began to blossom as he explored themes of love, relationships, injustice, social and political issues. As he continued his solo work, his new group, the Peaceful Warriors, became a sounding board for the advocacy of peace. His music also began to reflect his deepening interest in the mysteries of life and music as a conduit to the spirit. Richardson is quoted as saying, "Music is a very magical form of meditation and prayer. I totally believe that when used in that way, it enhances us. It's a wonderful thing. There is so much you want to share, so much that you want to give. . . . In essence, the spirit is saying these things through music.”

Recently, Tempe declared Jan. 18, to be Walt Richardson Day and was inducted into Arizona’s Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame at Tempe Center for the Arts. The event was celebrated with an all-star concert at which he performed as well. Richardson has also been honored by the city of Tempe, as the inaugural individual/musician to have a gold plaque embedded in the sidewalk on Mill Avenue, creating Tempe’s Music Walk.

A concert with Walt Richardson is an intimate, magical journey. As one audience member said recently, “with Walt it’s a feel good experience, he breaks it all down to the basic human emotions of love and compassion.” If you like world music, reggae, folk rock, and a touch of the blues, you won’t want to miss seeing Walt Richardson with Hannes Kvaran, in the Verde Valley’s elegant Old Town Center for the Arts.

Tickets for this special event are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating in the first three rows. For ticket information and to learn more about upcoming concerts, classes at Studio B and community events at OTCA please visit OldTownCenter.org. Tickets are available online at ShowTix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods and Old Town Copper Co.; and in Sedona at The Mary Fisher Sedona Film Festival Box Office and Sedona Water Works. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at Fifth Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit OldTownCenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.