SIFF presents ‘A Case for Love’ global premiere Jan. 23

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world for a global theatrical event: ‘A Case for Love’ on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘A Case for Love’ is a heartfelt yet personally challenging movie inspired by the teachings and writings of Bishop Michael Curry, most well-known for his passionate sermon about ‘The Power of Love’ at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



This documentary examines whether or not love — specifically unselfish love — is the solution to the extreme societal and political divide facing the U.S.

In the documentary, the film team travels across the U.S. interviewing everyday people from various walks of life and ethnicities, striving to live their lives selflessly. Stories include racial justice, military, foster care, sexual trafficking, love and loss and others as well-known figures including Pete Buttigieg, Al Roker, Sam Waterston, Becca Stevens, Russell Moore, John Danforth, John Clyburn, Kelly Brown Douglas and Jon Meacham weigh in on the issue. Ultimately, Bishop Michael Curry puts what we’ve seen into context.



The viewer is challenged to make their own verdict. Come watch and decide for yourself.

‘A Case for Love’ will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.