SIFF presents ‘Poor Things’ premiere Jan. 19-25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Poor Things’ showing Jan. 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

‘Poor Things’ won two Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and Best Actress for Emma Stone. It was nominated for five additional Golden Globes. Additionally, the film is shortlisted for three Academy Awards, including Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects. It features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo.

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).

Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents.

Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, Jan. 19 and 20 at 4 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday, Jan. 21 and 24 at 6:30 p.m.; Monday and Thursday, Jan. 22 and 25 at 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.