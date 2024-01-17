SIFF presents Sunday Stand-Up Comedy Night Jan. 21

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Stand-Up Comedy Night live onstage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

The show will feature headliner BJ Johnson with Jas Clay opening the evening.

BJ JOHNSON

Comedian BJ Johnson’s distinctive styling give middle class suburbia a taste of inner-city sensibilities with his unique twists on fatherhood, relationships and his fight with Chronic End Stage Renal Failure and Kidney Transplant. BJ was the Winner of the 2001 Spokane Comedy Competition, was a semi-finalist in the 2003 Seattle Comedy Competition, placed second in the 2004 Portland Comedy Competition and was the winner of the 2004 Portland Laff Samurai Comedy Competition. BJ has opened for veteran comedian Bo-P (one of the original MC’s of BET’s comicview), Corey Holcomb and Honest John. BJ has entertained the troops stateside and worldwide.

JAS CLAY

Jas Clay is a fun, engaging comedian, who likes to entertain all audiences, from comedy clubs and casinos to corporate functions and fundraisers. He’s performed in comedy rooms all over the west coast like: Jokers Comedy Club, Stand Up Live, Hon-Dah Casino, Stand Up Scottsdale, Cocopah Casino, Tempe Improv, The Rio Hotel in Vegas, Santa Ana Star Casino, and The Comedy Spot. Opening for different comics such as: Gilbert Gottfried, Whose Line is it Anyway’s Greg Proops, Reno 911’s Carlos Alazraqui, The Man Show’s Doug Stanhope, and more. His quick witted and fast-moving observations make for a fun-filled night of comedy with subjects ranging from relationships to family theme parks. Audiences love his interaction with them due to his enthusiastic nature and positive humor! Each show is unique from the next, making Jas one of the higher in-demand comedians in the southwest.

Stand-Up Comedy Nights at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are made possible by our hospitality sponsor, The Wilde Resort & Spa.

Tickets are $20.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.