‘A Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot’ starring Eric Elison at Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 24

Celebrate the music of Gordon Lightfoot when Eric Elison comes to Sedona with ‘A Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot’ live concert.

There will be one performance on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

They call him ‘The Lightfoot of The Rockies’ for good reason. Renowned Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Artist, Eric Elison brings his incredible performance to Sedona for an unforgettable celebration of the music of Gordon Lightfoot.



Eric will perform many songs from Lightfoot's considerable catalog including: Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, If You Could Read My Mind, Sundown, Rainy Day People, and Canadian Railroad Trilogy.



Eric's resonant baritone voice, and masterful six and 12-string guitars will fill the theatre with the music that made Gordon Lightfoot a Legend.

‘A Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot’ is live at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. Tickets for the show are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Eric Elison in the lobby after the show.

Visit SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.