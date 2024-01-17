Visions of a Wizard and Metal Night at Main Stage this week

Thursday, Jan. 18, Visions of a Wizard is back at Main Stage. Get your groove on with this Tech Milieu, music starts at 9 p.m. No cover, 21+.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, come rock with us at Main Stage for Metal Night. Featuring: Local Host Sardonic, Sectas from Phoenix and The Alchemist of Chaos from Prescott. Show starts at 8 p.m., no cover and 21+.

Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9p.m.

Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts "This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo" with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.



Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.