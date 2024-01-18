Catch 22 Day 4: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Catch 22 offers cash awards for tips on fugitives

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 4 – Samuel Lucero

It’s Day 4 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Samuel Lucero.

In October of 2022 without lawful authority to do so, Lucero was in possession of the victim’s vehicle. When he was confronted over the apparent theft, a disturbance ensued and Lucero brandished a knife, threatening to cause harm to the victim. A warrant for theft of means of transportation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct has been issued for Lucero’s arrest.

He has known addresses in Cottonwood, Phoenix, and Flagstaff. Lucero is 48 years old, 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on both arms and hands and two tear drops under his right eye.



