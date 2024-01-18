City seeks opinions on CAT and Verde Shuttle

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood wants your opinion about the existing CAT and Verde Shuttle services

The City of Cottonwood is working on a regional Transportation Development Plan for its existing public transportation services and a long-term vision for how public transportation.

This plan is for six months and is to be completed in June. There will be multiple opportunities for the public to provide input.

The public survey can be accessed through Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at http://tinyurl.com/CottonwoodTDP.

The City would like everyone to participate, whether they ride the bus or not. The city wants to identify where public transportation flow and operate in the future.

Input can be provided at an in-person public open house or virtually.

The public open house will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. Sixth St.

For more information, contact the Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) administrative offices at 928-634-2287.