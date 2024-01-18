OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
City seeks opinions on CAT and Verde Shuttle Catch 22 Day 4: Cash awards for tips on fugitives MLK march in Camp Verde returns Get ready for more wet weather with weekend Catch 22 Day 3: Cash awards for tips on fugitives 2 arrested on drug charges, including former DOC officer Four 8 Fried Chicken restaurant seeks permits Catch 22 Day 2: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Beaver Creek School principal named superintendent Talk of book removal packs Mingus meeting

Subscribe Now
Thu, Jan. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

City seeks opinions on CAT and Verde Shuttle

The City of Cottonwood wants your opinion about the existing CAT and Verde Shuttle services. (VVN/file/Vyto Starinskas)

The City of Cottonwood wants your opinion about the existing CAT and Verde Shuttle services. (VVN/file/Vyto Starinskas)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: January 18, 2024 11:33 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood wants your opinion about the existing CAT and Verde Shuttle services

The City of Cottonwood is working on a regional Transportation Development Plan for its existing public transportation services and a long-term vision for how public transportation.

This plan is for six months and is to be completed in June. There will be multiple opportunities for the public to provide input.

The public survey can be accessed through Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at http://tinyurl.com/CottonwoodTDP.

The City would like everyone to participate, whether they ride the bus or not. The city wants to identify where public transportation flow and operate in the future.

Input can be provided at an in-person public open house or virtually.

The public open house will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. Sixth St.

For more information, contact the Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) administrative offices at 928-634-2287.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News