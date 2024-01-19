Catch 22 Day 5: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 5 – Kenneth Bishop-Wallace

It’s Day 5 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Kenneth Bishop-Wallace.

On Dec. 1, 2022, DPS troopers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Kenneth Bishop-Wallace after it was observed driving erratically. Bishop-Wallace failed to stop and fled from troopers at a high rate of speed. Troopers also noted that Bishop-Wallace was throwing items out of the vehicle, which were later discovered to be several items of drug paraphernalia.

He continued to drive recklessly and without due regard to the other motorist on the roadway. He led troopers to his residence and then attempted to flee on foot but was caught and arrested. During the arrest Bishop-Wallace was found to be in possession of narcotic drugs and burglary tools, and the vehicle was discovered to be stolen.

Bishop-Wallace was released from jail on March 7, 2023, and sentenced to three years of probation. He was ordered to report to the Arizona Probation Department and has failed to do so. His whereabouts are unknown, and the court has issued a felony warrant for his arrest with statewide extradition.



Bishop-Wallace is 21 years old, 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds. He has a tattoo of a rose on the top of his left hand and an a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.