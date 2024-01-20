OFFERS
Catch 22 Day 6: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Catch 22 Day 6: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Originally Published: January 20, 2024 12:34 a.m.

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 6 – Armando Juan Gamez

It’s Day 6 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Armando Juan Gamez.

On Aug. 3, 2021, officers with the Prescott Valley Police Department conducted a traffic stop after they observed a vehicle being operated by a subject known to them to have a suspended driver’s license . During the investigation it was discovered Gamez and the driver of the vehicle where in possession of 33 blue M30 pills, 20 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm handgun. Both were arrested and Gamez was placed on probation for possession of dangerous drugs.

On Aug. 30, 2021 Gamez was arrested for armed robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault after he was involved in a domestic violence incident in which he also threatened to kill members of his family. He was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections for 1.25 years and placed on 4 years of supervised probation upon his release.

After his released from AZDOC Gamez has failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation and a warrant with nationwide extradition has been issued for his arrest.

Gamez is 31 years old, 5-foot-3 and 180 pounds. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and multiple tattoos on both arms.

