Barbara Jean Hogg

1950 - 2024

Barbara Jean Hogg, age 73, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away Jan. 8, 2024. She was born in Ainsworth, Nebraska on May 24, 1950.



Barbara moved to Arizona in 1985, making it home for the last 39 years.



She is survived by her sister, Sandra Clark of Cottonwood, Arizona.



Information provided by the family.