Obituary: Frank S. Lewis

Frank Lewis passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2024, in Cornville, Arizona. Born in Newark, New Jersey, he had lived a full life and traveled all over the world.





Frank attended USC where he was active in ROTC. Following graduation, he entered the Air Force. Frank served overseas in Japan and was honorably discharged following his time of service. In later years he was an officer in the old California State Militia.

Frank’s first love was flying his private plane. His second first love was his wife, Nikki. He received his pilot’s license at age 14 and flew many miles after that. He became an instructor and taught many a young student, except for Nikki. He never could get her to fly a Cessna 150.





Frank married Nikki at the age of 45. He never had any children of his own, but became a loving stepfather to Nikki’s children, and subsequently, a grandfather and great-grandfather.





Left to mourn are his wife Nikki of 47 years; step-sisters Francene and Ruthie; step-brothers Philip and Todd; step-children Brian, Eric, Art, Greg and Jackie; grandchildren Jordan, Erick, Jacob, Kyley, Helena, Gregory, Nicole and Michael; and great-grandchildren Emma, Allie, Isabella, Genevieve, Jacob and Axel.





A Military Service will be held at 11 a.m., Jan. 23, 2024 at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Rd., Cottonwood. A cookie and coffee reception will follow at the Verde Santa Fe Clubhouse, 635 Verde Santa Fe Pkwy., Cornville.



