Sun, Jan. 21
Catch 22 Day 7: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Originally Published: January 21, 2024 10:01 a.m.

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 7 – Madelyn Austin King

It’s Day 7 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today we are asking for your help in locating fugitive Madelyn Austin King.

King was found guilty of attempted theft of means of transportation, burglary in the third degree, possession or use of narcotic drugs (Fentanyl), and possession or use of dangerous drugs (Methamphetamine), on Dec. 29, 2022. The Court suspended imposition of sentence and placed King on standard probation for a period of four years. King has failed to comply with the terms of her probation and a warrant for her arrest has been issued or her arrest.

King is 27 years old, 5-foot-2, 130 pounds and has a tattoo on the inside of her upper left arm.

