Watch for roadwork on I-17 this week

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan for overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 17 during the upcoming week. The work includes the ongoing I-17 improvement project between Anthem and Sunset Point rest area and guardrail repairs near the junction of State Route 69.

Drivers should allow for extra travel time, drive with caution, and reduce their speed around construction personnel and equipment while the following lane restrictions are in place:

Northbound

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) near Table Mesa Road (mileposts 236-238) nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Jan. 22, and ending the morning of Thursday, Jan. 25, for earthwork.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) near Table Mesa Road (mileposts 236-238) from 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, to 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, for earthwork.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) south of Black Canyon City (mileposts 239-240) nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Jan. 22, and ending the morning of Thursday, Jan. 25, for earthwork.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) south of Black Canyon City (mileposts 239-240) from 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, to 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, for earthwork.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) near Black Canyon City (mileposts 243-244) from 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, and from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, for the placement of temporary concrete barriers.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) north of Black Canyon City (mileposts 244-245) nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Jan. 22, and ending the morning of Thursday, Jan. 25, for earthwork.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating right- and left-lane closures) north of Black Canyon City (mileposts 244-245) from 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, to 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, for earthwork.

Southbound

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) near Sunset Point (mileposts 252-249) nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Jan. 22, and ending the morning of Saturday, Jan. 27, for earthwork.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) north of Black Canyon City (mileposts 246-244) nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Jan. 22, and ending the morning of Saturday, Jan. 27, for earthwork.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) near Black Canyon City (mileposts 244-243) nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 24, and ending the morning of Saturday, Jan. 27, for the placement of temporary concrete barriers.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Table Mesa Road (mileposts 237-236) nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Jan. 22, and ending the morning of Friday, Jan. 26, for electrical work.

Ongoing Bumble Bee Road Full Closure

Bumble Bee Road under I-17 will be closed nightly, Mondays through Thursdays, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., for road and bridge widening work. This work is expected to last until Spring 2024. Freeway access will be maintained, but no through traffic will be permitted on Bumble Bee Road under I-17 while the night work is underway, except for emergency vehicles.

Guardrail repair

ADOT advises drivers to plan for daytime lane restrictions on I-17 near the junction with State Route 69 from Wednesday, Jan. 24, to Thursday, Jan. 25, for guardrail repairs.

Drivers should plan for the following daytime restrictions:

• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Southbound I-17 will be reduced to one lane south of the junction with

SR 169 near Orme/Dugas roads (milepost 275-271).

• 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Northbound I-17 will be reduced to one lane south of the junction with

SR 69 near Badger Springs Road (milepost 254-257).

• The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph in both work zones.

• There will be a 12-foot vehicle width restriction in the work zone.

Information provided by ADOT.