Benito the giraffe is on a 50-hour trip to central Mexico, where the weather feels more like home
Workers prepare Benito the giraffe for transport at the city-run Central Park Zoo in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. After a campaign by environmentalists, Benito left Mexico's northern border and its extreme weather conditions Sunday night and headed for a conservation park in central Mexico, where the climate is more akin to his natural habitat and already a home to other giraffes. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)