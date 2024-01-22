OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
More rain moving in with mild winter temps Missing 12-year-old autistic boy found safe Catch 22 Day 8: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Catch 22 Day 7: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Watch for roadwork on I-17 this week NEED TO KNOW Catch 22 Day 6: Cash awards for tips on fugitives New well to be drilled at Verde Santa Fe Recall petitions hit the streets Palosaari denies he sexually harassed any city employee

Subscribe Now
Mon, Jan. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Catch 22 Day 8: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Joel Hughes (YCSO)

Joel Hughes (YCSO)

Originally Published: January 22, 2024 9:02 a.m.

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 8 – Joel Hughes

It’s Day 8 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Joel Hughes.

During a traffic stop in March of 2021 by the Department of Public Safety, Hughes provided false information to the trooper. As the trooper furthered his investigation, a K-9 alerted to the vehicle Hughes was driving. Hughes was ultimately arrested for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia. Providing false information to a law enforcement officer and forgery.

Hughes was placed on probation but has subsequently violated the terms and conditions of his probation. A felony warrant with nationwide extradition has been issued for his arrest.

Hughes is 32 years old, 5-foot-7, 220 pounds and has multiple tattoos on his arms. He has a prior address in Mayer Arizona and Sun City California

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News