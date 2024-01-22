Catch 22 Day 8: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 8 – Joel Hughes

It’s Day 8 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Joel Hughes.

During a traffic stop in March of 2021 by the Department of Public Safety, Hughes provided false information to the trooper. As the trooper furthered his investigation, a K-9 alerted to the vehicle Hughes was driving. Hughes was ultimately arrested for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia. Providing false information to a law enforcement officer and forgery.

Hughes was placed on probation but has subsequently violated the terms and conditions of his probation. A felony warrant with nationwide extradition has been issued for his arrest.

Hughes is 32 years old, 5-foot-7, 220 pounds and has multiple tattoos on his arms. He has a prior address in Mayer Arizona and Sun City California