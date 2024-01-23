Catch 22 Day 9: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 9 – Gregory Strahl

It’s Day 9 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Gregory Strahl.

On May 9, 2023, Gregory Strahl was involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend in the 7700 block of Sundance Road near Prescott. When deputies arrived, they located the victim with fresh blood over her eyebrow. After the physical altercation, Sthal burned some of the victim’s property in a fire pit and stole the victim’s vehicle.

On two separate occasions, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop Strahl, but he fled from, driving recklessly in the stolen truck, at high rates of speed. Deputies were not able to locate Strahl in the following days and a valid felony arrest warrant has been issued or his arrest.



Stahl is 51 years old, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. His whereabouts are unknown. At the time of this incident, he had an address in Temecula, California.