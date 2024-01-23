OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
VV Homeless Coalition partners with Sedona’s Safe to Park Councilmembers want say in appointing ‘acting city manager’ Vision 2024: Who’s building, who’s growing in the Verde Valley More rain moving in with mild winter temps Missing 12-year-old autistic boy found safe Catch 22 Day 8: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Catch 22 Day 7: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Watch for roadwork on I-17 this week NEED TO KNOW Catch 22 Day 6: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Subscribe Now
Tue, Jan. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Velma Lois Carter

Velma Lois Carter

Velma Lois Carter

Originally Published: January 23, 2024 7:21 a.m.

Velma Lois Carter

1935 - 2023

Velma Lois Carter, age 88, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2023.

Born in Erick, Oklahoma, on Sept. 7, 1935, to Velma Loraine (Smith) and Cecil Chester Wilson, Lois lived her life with love, joy and a strong purpose to make her home a wonderful place for her children, grandchildren, and the many guests that she along with her husband Vance entertained.

Lois attended school in Dexter, New Mexico and Eloy, Arizona. Upon completion of high school she attended college at Abilene Christian College in Abilene, Texas. During a break from school Lois was introduced to Vance Carter, her future husband, who was home on leave from the Navy, by Vance’s sister Mary.

Vance and Lois were married on Oct. 2, 1955, and moved to Thatcher, Arizona, where Vance attended Eastern Arizona College and later to Flagstaff, Arizona, while he attended Northern Arizona University. Together, they had four children Cindy, Colet, Kevin and Colby.

Moving to Camp Verde in 1968 from Glendale, Arizona, she and her husband Vance worked together to build their home. They grew a large garden in the summer and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. During the winter months she worked for the Camp Verde Unified School District in the reading room. Both Lois and Vance were devoted members of the Cottonwood Church of Christ for many years. She was an outstanding seamstress and artist, she loved to travel, garden, read and experience new ideas and hobbies. Lois loved to cook and entertain family and friends for holidays and get-togethers.

Lois is preceded in death by her husband Vance, her parents, as well as her son Kevin.

She is survived by her brothers: Stanley Wilson (Linda) of Clarkdale, Arizona, and Randall Wilson of Ruidoso, New Mexico; her children: Cindy (Wayne), Colet and Colby; her grandchildren: Brandon, Ryan, Colton, Brinn (Jon), Jazmine (David), Caden and Cole; and her great-grandchildren: Lilly, Rose, Violet and Jace.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News