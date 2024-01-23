Obituary: Velma Lois Carter

Velma Lois Carter

1935 - 2023

Velma Lois Carter, age 88, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2023.

Born in Erick, Oklahoma, on Sept. 7, 1935, to Velma Loraine (Smith) and Cecil Chester Wilson, Lois lived her life with love, joy and a strong purpose to make her home a wonderful place for her children, grandchildren, and the many guests that she along with her husband Vance entertained.



Lois attended school in Dexter, New Mexico and Eloy, Arizona. Upon completion of high school she attended college at Abilene Christian College in Abilene, Texas. During a break from school Lois was introduced to Vance Carter, her future husband, who was home on leave from the Navy, by Vance’s sister Mary.

Vance and Lois were married on Oct. 2, 1955, and moved to Thatcher, Arizona, where Vance attended Eastern Arizona College and later to Flagstaff, Arizona, while he attended Northern Arizona University. Together, they had four children Cindy, Colet, Kevin and Colby.



Moving to Camp Verde in 1968 from Glendale, Arizona, she and her husband Vance worked together to build their home. They grew a large garden in the summer and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. During the winter months she worked for the Camp Verde Unified School District in the reading room. Both Lois and Vance were devoted members of the Cottonwood Church of Christ for many years. She was an outstanding seamstress and artist, she loved to travel, garden, read and experience new ideas and hobbies. Lois loved to cook and entertain family and friends for holidays and get-togethers.





Lois is preceded in death by her husband Vance, her parents, as well as her son Kevin.

She is survived by her brothers: Stanley Wilson (Linda) of Clarkdale, Arizona, and Randall Wilson of Ruidoso, New Mexico; her children: Cindy (Wayne), Colet and Colby; her grandchildren: Brandon, Ryan, Colton, Brinn (Jon), Jazmine (David), Caden and Cole; and her great-grandchildren: Lilly, Rose, Violet and Jace.