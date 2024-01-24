3Mki presents ‘Rockin’ & Blue’ concert live at Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 28

Robin and Eric Miller, Susannah Martin and Patrick Ki — known as 3Mki — will be performing their ‘Rockin’ & Blue’ live concert on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

The Sedona-based 3MKi band thrills audiences with three virtuoso guitarists, powerful lead male and female vocals, rich harmonies and a groovy beat.

Along with each of their individual music careers, the members of this quartet (consisting of father and son Robin and Eric Miller, Susannah Martin and Patrick Ki) come together to create a music group high on fun & creative synergy. Their exciting performance blends rock, jazz, blues, flamenco, Brazilian and crowd-pleasing hits from the 60-90s. Their fun attitudes, catchy originals and unique versions of songs by artists such as the Eagles, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Sting are a real treat for fans to experience.

Robin Miller (guitar/mandolin/vocals) brings a powerful blues and rock-based guitar and vocal sound to the group, honed by over forty years of professional experience. Many of his own bluesy rock tunes are featured in the band.

Equally excellent in Latin, pop and rock styles, Eric Miller (guitar/vocals) burns on the guitar, while delivering classic hits and jazzy originals with his velvet tenor voice.

Patrick Ki (guitar/ukulele/vocals) is a formally trained jazz, classical guitarist, and ukulele player with a Hawaiian-influenced, lyrical-based sound. He also drives a strong and deep rockin’ guitar groove to propel the group. Just watch out for the zingers he delivers as the group’s sly and silly emcee!

Pop, Latin & jazz vocalist, Susannah Martin (vocals/percussion) warms the band with a sweet and sassy feminine flair. From Aretha Franklin to Joni Mitchell, Susannah loves to wail on the timeless hits. She also adds a groovy back beat on the cajon/beat box.

Tickets for the show are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with the band after the show.

Visit SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.