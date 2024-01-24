The Arizona Wildflowers are coming to Camp Verde on Jan. 28

On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 28, The Arizona Wildflowers will perform at 3 p.m. in the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

The wildflowers are a family-member Bluegrass band living on a working ranch in southern Arizona. They have been featured on The Cowboy Channel’s ‘Wild Rides’ and two episodes of ‘Woodsongs’ in Lexington, Kentucky. They also have opened for American singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphy and a number of other notable Bluegrass performers, such as The Cleverly’s.

Arizona Wildflowers were recognized for their achievements at the 2023 International Bluegrass Music Association Bluegrass Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, and recently won the 2023 Pickin’ in the Pines Band Contest in Flagstaff.

Every member of the band plays a fiddle and each has been recognized as a state and national fiddle champion in recent years. In addition, band member Ranelle recently won The Grand Master’s Fiddle Contest in Nashville, Tennessee.

Audiences love the Wildflowers’ sweet three- and four-part vocal harmonies in addition to their fiddle performances of well-known and much loved western swing tunes.



Tickets for the performance are available at PECPAF.org or at the door for $10, with free admission to students.

Doors to the Center will open at 2:25 p.m. for the 3 p.m. performance.