Beer School, Parker Jenkins Band this week at Main Stage

Beer School is in session on Jan. 25 at Main Stage. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education. This month is local brewery Smelter Town Brewery. Smelter Town Brewery delivers finely crafted beers, brewed with passion and creativity, all while representing the community of Clarkdale, Arizona. 7 p.m., 21+

Dust off those boots and get that hat out, the Parker Jenkins Band will be here at Main Stage on Saturday, Jan. 27. Parker Jenkins Band is a country rock band from Arizona that is gaining traction throughout the music industry quickly. Here at Main Stage in Cottonwood, come dance the night away with the Parker Jenkins Band! Can't wait to see y’all there! 9 p.m., 21+ no cover.

Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.



Every 2nd Thursday of the month is Trivia, starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.