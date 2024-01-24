‘Candid Conversations: Unveiling Mary Heyborne’s Journey with Clay and Quill in an Exclusive interview’ at Sedona Public Library on Jan. 27

The Sedona Public Library cordially invites you to an extraordinary event, ‘Candid Conversations: Unveiling Mary Heyborne's Journey with Clay and Quill in an Exclusive Interview,’ featuring renowned poet, potter, and playwright Mary Heyborne. This exclusive engagement will delve into the rich tapestry of Mary's experiences, spanning over ninety years from her beginnings in Hurricane, Utah, to her adventures across the United States and Canada. The program promises a deeply personal exploration of her life's narrative, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to witness an intimate interview with Mary Heyborne at the Sedona Public Library.

Born in Hurricane, Utah and raised in nearby Cedar City, where she went to school, was married, and gave birth to three sons. Her husband’s successful mining ventures led the family to Pennsylvania, Wyoming, California, and Quebec, Canada. In 1978, Mary represented Quebec at Canada’s Man and His World Exposition in Montreal, a testament to her significant contributions to the artistic realm.

An artist with clay under her fingernails for over fifty years, Mary's sculpting, raku, salt, and primitive firing classes have earned her accolades and a place in private collections worldwide. Her profound success and passion for ceramics has not taken away from her deep love of the written word. With five full-length books of poetry, including titles like ‘Who’ll Pick the Morning Rose?’ and ‘Words and Other Lovers,’ Mary has established herself as a literary force. In 2006, she founded Poets Corner at Sedona Arts Center, dedicated to "the creation, presentation, and celebration of poetry."

In a venture into playwriting in 2008, Mary's ten-minute plays became part of the Arizona Women’s Theatre Company’s Pandora Festivals in Scottsdale and Mesa, Arizona, and have since been presented in Sedona by Red Earth Theatre Company.

As Mary and her husband contemplated retirement, the search for a place that blended tranquility with cultural and artistic stimulation brought them to Sedona, Arizona, in 1984. The move to Sedona was serendipitous, inspired by a line from T. S. Eliot’s poem, ‘The Wasteland’: ‘Come in under the shadow of this red rock.’ Here, Mary continues to tune into her surroundings, finding unique influences in the splendor of Sedona for her art.

This program promises an intimate conversation where Mary will share her compelling narrative, offer insights into her artistic pursuits, and recite select poetry from her newest book, ‘Addendum.’ This event provides a rare opportunity to witness the interplay of Mary's life experiences and artistic expressions in a setting that captures the essence of her creative journey.