Wed, Jan. 24
Catch 22 Day 10: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Angelo Randall (YCSO)

Angelo Randall (YCSO)

Originally Published: January 24, 2024 9:52 a.m.

Catch 22 offers cash awards for tips on fugitives

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 10 – Angelo Randall

It’s Day 10 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today law enforcement asking for your help in locating fugitive Angelo Randall.

On Jan. 29, 2023, Angelo Randall was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, possession dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, officers with the Yavapai-Apache Police Department located 400 fentanyl pills and 31 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle that Randall was a passenger in. He was later was found guilty of attempted unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.

He was placed on probation but has failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation. A valid felony arrest warrant with statewide extradition has been issued.

Randall is 24 years old, 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds. He has prior address in Camp Verde, Clarkdale and Phoenix.

