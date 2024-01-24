CCSO: 1 dies in residential shooting near Flagstaff

DONEY PARK - One person died and another was injured in a shooting incident in Doney Park near Flagstaff.

According to Coconino County Sheriff's Office, there was a small get-together at a home on North Bryant on Jan. 18 around 11:30 p.m. After an argument, one person, who lived next door, was told to leave the gathering and did so, but he returned from his residence with a handgun.

According to the report, David Navela walked in the front door and shot one person.

"Two other people retreated to a bedroom to try and escape the shooter. The shooter followed both subjects into the bedroom, where a struggle for the firearm ensued," CCSO reported.

During the struggle, Navela was shot with his own gun and died at the scene, according to the initial report.

The man that Navela allegedly shot was transported by Guardian Medical Transport to the Flagstaff Medical Center. He was treated and released later that evening.

The investigation is ongoing.