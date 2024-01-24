OFFERS
Wed, Jan. 24
Elderly couple rescued after getting stuck in the snow

(YCSO)

(YCSO)

Originally Published: January 24, 2024 9:42 a.m.

CROWN KING - A Cottonwood couple needed to be rescued after going for a nighttime drive to the other side of the county Friday, Jan. 19.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the couple - described as being in their 80s, were driving on a "remote and rough road off Senator Highway" when their vehicle became stuck.

Temperatures were below freezing, and YCSO reported there were about six inches of snow on the ground.

Worried family members told YCSO the couple's expected route in the Crown King area.

Nearing midnight, rescuers searched all the main routes until they found the couple in their vehicle. They transported them to Crown King to meet up with family members.

Information provided by YCSO

