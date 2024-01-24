Folk Legacy Trio heads to Prescott on Jan. 26

The Folk Legacy Trio is performing in Prescott at the Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 26.

Rekindle the poetry and passion of the Great Folk Era, as two Kingston Trio veterans and the former Diamonds’ lead vocalist sing a legacy that stretches from the Weavers to Peter, Paul & Mary to Joan Baez, Simon & Garfunkel and beyond.

Tickets start at $39. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Yavapai College at 1100 East Sheldon Street.

For more information, call 928-776-2000 or visit YCPAC.com.