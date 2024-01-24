It’s Gina Machovina and Him&Me at the Redwall Lounge this week

It’s time to party at one of Sedona’s newest and most beautiful live-music venues Thursday, Jan. 25 with Gina Machovina, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 28, with Him&Me from 6 to 8 p.m.

"With an unmatched majestic view of the West Sedona skyline and a world class selection of Redwall in-house distilled Sedona-bottled spirits to choose from, live-music lovers can imbibe the purest and smoothest vodka, gin, bourbon or whiskey one can ever enjoy in such a stunning environment while listening to some of Sedona’s best performing musicians."

Gina Machovina is a gifted and classically trained singer/songwriter with deep roots in the Sedona music circuit.

Blessed with a beautiful voice and extraordinary talent she mesmerizes audiences playing songs we all remember and original tunes we are not likely to forget.

There is grace and beauty in her style both locals and visitors appreciate and enjoy.

Him&Me are a stepfather (Joel) and son (Tobie) duo that can play any Classic Rock song that’s ever been written… and that’s no exaggeration!

Their selection of songs span the generations and their voices ring in true harmony.

These musicians are all about fun and you are sure to have a great time. Their songs are easy to dance to and sing along with. They are often joined on stage by stellar local musicians like

JR Robusto and William Murphy.

So come and party like you’ve never done before!

The Redwall Lounge is located at 2130 Shelby Drive. For more information, call 928-554-1033.