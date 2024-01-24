Met Live Opera ‘Carmen' premieres Jan. 27 and 31

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2023-2024 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

The season continues with Bizet’s ‘Carmen’ live via simulcast on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. and the encore presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.

Plan to come early as Russell Fox will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the live production on Saturday.

Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut, reinvigorating the classic story of deadly passion with a staging that moves the action to the present day, amid a band of human traffickers.

Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina leads a powerhouse quartet of stars in the touchstone role of the irresistible femme fatale, alongside tenor Piotr Beczala as Carmen’s lover Don José, soprano Angel Blue as the devoted Micaëla, and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering Escamillo. Daniele Rustioni conducts Bizet’s heart-pounding score.

ACT 1

The soldier Don José is in love with Micaëla, a young girl from his village. Carmen tries to flirt with him, but he pays no attention to her. When Carmen is arrested for starting a fight with another woman, José is ordered to take her to prison. She entices him with suggestions of a rendezvous, and he finally gives in and lets her escape, before being arrested himself.

ACT 2

Just released from prison, José meets Carmen. He declares his love but says he must return to the barracks. Mocking his sense of duty, she replies that, if he really loved her, he would desert the army. When José’s commanding officer appears looking for Carmen, José, in a fit of jealousy, attacks him. Carmen’s smuggler friends disarm the officer, leaving José no choice but to join them.

ACT 3

Carmen and José quarrel, and she admits that her love is fading. She now loves Escamillo, who arrives and provokes José’s jealousy. Suddenly, Micaëla appears, looking for José to tell him that his mother is dying. José leaves with her, warning Carmen that they will meet again.

ACT 4

José confronts Carmen and tries to win her back. When she refuses and tells him that their affair is over, he stabs her.

The 2023-2024 Met Live Opera season in Sedona is generously sponsored by Bea Hanks, Chris Fladlien and Jim Dunne. The season is dedicated in loving memory to Marc DuCharme.

The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before the live Saturday simulcast.

Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.