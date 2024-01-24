Music in the Stacks Concert Series featuring Reno and Sheila McCormick

Camp Verde Community Library’s next free Special Concert Series is Thursday, Jan. 25 from 5 - 6:30 p.m., featuring Reno and Sheila McCormick.

Reno and Sheila play authentic bluegrass, country, and Americana music. Multi-instrumentalist Reno McCormick sings lead on a wide repertoire of bluegrass and country songs, and plays guitar with high-powered rhythm and energetic flatpicking, bluegrass style. Sheila McCormick keeps the beat on the bass and sings tight harmonies, also taking a turn at lead vocals. Reno and Sheila have been playing together in California, Colorado and Arizona since the 1980s. With their soulful singing and hot picking, they have appeared at numerous festivals, fairs, clubs and gatherings.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road just off Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. The library is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at CampVerde.AZ.Gov/CVCL or call 928-554-8380 during library open hours.