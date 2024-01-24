NAWS’ January meeting features art critique by Betty Carr

The public is welcome to watch a nationally known artist offer a critique of NAWS member art on Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. at the Sedona United Methodist Church on 110 Indian Cliffs Road. This free and entertaining program by Betty Carr is being sponsored by the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS), a regional non-profit watermedia association with members from Flagstaff to Prescott.

“What catches my eye is the effect light has on form in unique situations”, says Betty Carr. Betty is an international award-winning artist, teacher, juror and author. She knows what makes a good painting. Most paintings, in her opinion, just need a nudge in the right direction and she is adept at spotting a good painting that just needs a bit of improvement. This critique is just one example of her ongoing support of local arts organizations via her popular workshops, demonstrations, critiques, and friendly mentoring.

For more information about this fee educational program please send an email to NAWSMembership20.21@gmail.com.