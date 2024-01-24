‘Out of the Fire’ exhibition and sale features ceramics by Sedona Arts Center students and faculty

Sedona Arts Center (SAC) presents ‘Out of the Fire: Student Ceramics Show’ Jan. 26-28. The annual exhibition and sale features artwork by students and faculty from SAC’s ceramics department and is free and open to the public. The event will be held in the Art Barn and kicks off with an opening reception Friday, Jan. 26, from 4-7 p.m.

Produced during classes, workshops and open studios, ‘Out of the Fire’ features dozens of pieces ranging from functional to sculptural and decorative objects. Attendees will experience the incredible array of artwork created by SAC’s ceramics department and can purchase one-of-a-kind pieces at reasonable prices, from elegant dinnerware to exquisite masterpieces. Proceeds benefit student artists and ongoing ceramics programming at Sedona Arts Center.

“This weekend pop-up is a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors to shop local and purchase hand-crafted items directly from our student artists,” says Julie Richard, CEO of Sedona Arts Center. “The work is not only beautiful but usable and makes the perfect gift.”

SAC’s year-round courses include Ceramics for All Levels, Hand Building Ceramics and Pottery Wheel for Beginners and are taught by internationally renowned instructors Dennis Ott, Neil Kennedy and Laura Howe. Weekend workshops and multi-week classes teach beginning to advanced students hand building, throwing, firing and clay and glaze formulation in addition to traditional and contemporary techniques.

“Our instructors are top notch and take great pride in preparing students to become skilled studio artists and potters,” says Richard. “The pieces in this show and sale reflect their talent as master teachers.”

For more information on ‘Out of the Fire: Student Ceramics Show’ or upcoming ceramic classes at Sedona Arts Center, visit SedonaArtsCenter.org.