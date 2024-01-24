Verde Village hosts spaghetti dinner fundraiser

Come to the Verde Village Community Center Saturday, Jan. 27 where Chef Scott Honey will be preparing spaghetti dinner including rich chocolate cake. A Family seating at 5 p.m. includes kid’s meals and an evening seating at 7 p.m. will have local wine available for purchase for those 21 and older.

Adding to the gala is live music from the local band ‘Never Too Late.’ This fundraiser, including a raffle of local business’ products and services, is for renovations to Verde Village properties.

Reservations recommended at VVPOA.net/rsvp/.