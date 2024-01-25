OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Catch 22 Day 11: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Yavapai-Apache Nation Tribal Housing building 40 homes, community center Clarkdale cement plant donates new scoreboard to American Heritage Academy UPDATE: Catch 22 Day 8: Cash awards for tips on fugitives UPDATE: Catch 22 Day 6: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Catch 22 Day 10: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Elderly couple rescued after getting stuck in the snow CCSO: 1 dies in residential shooting near Flagstaff Skier dies after striking tree at Snowbowl Catch 22 Day 9: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Subscribe Now
Thu, Jan. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Catch 22 Day 11: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

William Wilson (YCSO)

William Wilson (YCSO)

Originally Published: January 25, 2024 8:22 a.m.

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 11 – William Wilson

It’s day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating fugitive William Wilson.

Wilson was found guilty of four counts of conspiracy to commit pandering on July 24, 2019. The court suspended imposition of sentence and placed Wilson on standard probation for a period of three years commencing upon release from the Arizona Department of Corrections for other offenses. Wilson was released from AZDOC on September 22, 2022, and placed on three years of standard probation.

On Aug. 16, 2023, it was discovered that Wilson had been arrested in Maricopa County for drug possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Wilson has failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation and a valid warrant with nationwide extradition has been issued for his arrest.

Wilson is 28 years old, 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his chest and stomach. Wilson has a prior address in Dewey and Phoenix.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News