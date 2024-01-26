Catch 22 Day 12: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 11 – Jason Crownover

It’s Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Jason Crownover.

On Feb. 12, 2021, Crownover was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument per domestic violence. The court suspended imposition of sentence and placed Crownover on supervised probation for five years commencing upon his release from the Arizona Department of Corrections. (AZDOC)

Corwnover was released from AZDOC on June 8, 2022. However, he has failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation. A felony warrant for probation violation with nationwide extradition has been issued from the arrest of Jason Crownover.

Crownover is 43 years old, 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, chest and back. He has a prior address in Prescott and his last known address was in Goodyear.