Robitussin maker recalls several lots of cough syrup due to possible high levels of yeast
This photo provided by U.S. Food & Drug Administration shows the location of a lot number of recalled Robitussin cough syrup on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The maker of Robitussin cough syrup is recalling several lots of its medicine Thursday, due to contamination that could pose a serious risk to people with weakened immune systems. The recall affects eight lots of Robitussin cough syrup for adults containing honey. (U.S. Food & Drug Administration via AP)