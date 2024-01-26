OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Catch 22 Day 12: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Spickard chosen Sedona’s new city manager Cox requested ‘queer’ books be removed before school policy re-write Catch 22 Day 11: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Yavapai-Apache Nation Tribal Housing building 40 homes, community center Clarkdale cement plant donates new scoreboard to American Heritage Academy UPDATE: Catch 22 Day 8: Cash awards for tips on fugitives UPDATE: Catch 22 Day 6: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Catch 22 Day 10: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Elderly couple rescued after getting stuck in the snow

Subscribe Now
Fri, Jan. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Robitussin maker recalls several lots of cough syrup due to possible high levels of yeast

This photo provided by U.S. Food & Drug Administration shows the location of a lot number of recalled Robitussin cough syrup on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The maker of Robitussin cough syrup is recalling several lots of its medicine Thursday, due to contamination that could pose a serious risk to people with weakened immune systems. The recall affects eight lots of Robitussin cough syrup for adults containing honey. (U.S. Food & Drug Administration via AP)

This photo provided by U.S. Food & Drug Administration shows the location of a lot number of recalled Robitussin cough syrup on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The maker of Robitussin cough syrup is recalling several lots of its medicine Thursday, due to contamination that could pose a serious risk to people with weakened immune systems. The recall affects eight lots of Robitussin cough syrup for adults containing honey. (U.S. Food & Drug Administration via AP)

MATTHEW PERRONE, AP Health Writer
Originally Published: January 26, 2024 6:50 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News