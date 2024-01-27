Obituary: Lauretta Crocker

Lauretta Crocker

July 28, 1921 - Jan. 16, 2024



Lauretta Crocker of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.





Lauretta was originally from Chula Vista, California, where she spent the majority of her life. She attended the Presbyterian Church in Chula Vista.

She moved to Cottonwood in 2018 to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

Lauretta was an accomplished piano player and a teacher. She taught lessons for 45 years. Lauretta got her first piano when she was 21 and played that same piano her whole life, having to sell it before she moved here.





Lauretta’s husband Frank (Lucky) Crocker predeceased her in January 2010. Lauretta is survived by her daughter Fay Bradley and her husband Tom Bradley, both of Cottonwood; her son Lee Crocker of Show Low, Arizona; and her grandson Cory Duggin and his wife Stephanie of Valley Center, California.



Information provided by the family.