Obituary: Mary (Kathy) Kathleen Razo

Mary (Kathy) Kathleen Razo

Mary (Kathy) Kathleen Razo

Originally Published: January 27, 2024 12:15 a.m.

Mary (Kathy) Kathleen Razo

1955 - 2023

On Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, Mary (Kathy) Kathleen Razo, a dear wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister, sadly passed away at the age of 68 years.

Kathy was born in Miami, Arizona, on March 11, 1955, to Benjamin Moran and Evelyn Jemison and was raised by Benjamin and her stepmother, Viola Moran, in Prescott and Cottonwood, Arizona.

Kathy was a loving mother and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kathy spent many years working as a Manager for Circle K in Globe and Claypool, Arizona, and spent numerous years as a Pharmacy Technician in Globe before retiring from Fry’s Pharmacy in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Kathy not only raised her three sons, but along with her husband, Serafin, adopted and raised six of their grandchildren from an early age. She loved country music, was known for her enchiladas and crunchy tacos, and made a mean margarita.

Kathy is preceded in death by her father Benjamin Moran, stepmother Viola Moran, and stepfather Jack Henderson. She was also preceded by her brothers, Robert (Bobby) Moran, Benjamin (Pancho) Moran, and Charles (Buster) Roberts.

Kathy is survived by her husband Serafin Razo; her sons Steve (Kim) Razo, Frank (Shelli) Razo and Paul Razo; her mother Evelyn Henderson; her brothers Gene (Sharon) Moran and Bill (Cassie) Marks. Kathy is also survived by 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Information provided by the family.

