Catch 22 Day 15: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 14 – Richard Lee Bivens

It’s day 15 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding Richard Lee Bivens.

Bivens was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child, and attempted molestation on April 2, 2007. He was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections and released in December of 2022. Upon his release he was placed on lifetime probation.

In February of 2022, Bivens was charged with soliciting prostitution by the Phoenix Police Department and was awaiting a court date. In March of 2022 he removed the GPS tracker from his person and then failed to report to the transitional house he was residing at.

He has failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation. A warrant for his arrest with nationwide extradition has been issued. Currently his whereabouts are unknown. He has prior addresses in Cottonwood, Camp Verde and the Phoenix area.

Bivens is 54 years old. He has multiple tattoos on his left arm and one on his left chest.