Mingus students earn 5 of 8 awards at Young Artists Showcase

Mingus Union High School announced its students received five of the eight awards offered in the Verde Valley Young Artists Showcase Invitational Art Show, sponsored by Yavapai College.



Mingus Visual Art Students submitted over 50 works to this show, competing for cash and scholarship prizes from the college and the Made in Clarkdale Artist Association.



The winners are:

2D Best in Show: Shania Jackson, "Red Delicious"

1st Place: Benjamin Schultz, "Skull and Flower Still Life"

2nd Place: Lydia Minjarez, "Harriet Tubman"

Made In Clarkdale Special Award #1, Andreas Rabago-Lopez, "Defend the Sacred"

Made in Clarkdale Special Award #2, Asher McFarland, "Peak of Fashion"