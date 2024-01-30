Catch 22 Day 16: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 16 – Jorge Ivan Baldivia

It’s day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating Jorge Ivan Baldivia.

In November of 2007 Baldivia was found guilty of sexual misconduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. After being incarcerated in the Yavapai County jail, Baldivia was placed on standard probation for a period of three years. He has failed to comply with the terms of his probation, and he has also failed to register per Arizona state statue, as a sex offender. A valid arrest warrant with nationwide extradition has been issued.

Baldivia is 34 years old, 5-foot-9 and 135 pounds. His prior addresses was in the 3200 block of Starlight, Prescott Valley, but his whereabouts are unknown.