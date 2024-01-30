OFFERS
Tue, Jan. 30
Fugitive captured in Cottonwood

Donald Bradley Wing (YCSO)

Donald Bradley Wing (YCSO)

Originally Published: January 30, 2024 10:26 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - One of the fugitives featured in Yavapai Silent Witness's ongoing Catch 22 program was taken into custody in Cottonwood Friday.

YSW announced Tuesday the arrest of Donald Bradley Wing in a joint effort of the Prescott GITTEM Task Force and U.S. Marshal's Office.

Wing had a felony warrant out for his arrest back in 2019 when an Arizona State Trooper discovered him driving around Rimrock. Wing ran from the trooper but was quickly apprehended. Found guilty of resisting arrest, he was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections. After he was released in August 2023 on probation, he failed to meet the conditions of probation, leading to the new warrant for him.

He was featured on Day 2 of the current Catch 22 program.

"After receiving several tips, law enforcement zeroed in on the Cottonwood area and were able to take Wing into custody without incident," YSW reported.

Wing was arrested Jan. 26 is now in the Yavapai County Jail.

Of the 16 fugitives featured in Catch 22 since Jan. 15, four have been captured, at least two of those on tips from the public.

