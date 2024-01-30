Mingus Union's ‘Rock of Ages’ musical starts this weekend

COTTONWOOD — Mingus Union High School’s award-winning ATORT theater group is presenting an epic trip down memory lane with ATORT’s presentation of the musical “Rock of Ages (Teen Edition)” in the Mingus auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 3, to Sunday, Feb. 11.

This jukebox musical is built around classic rock songs from the ‘80s and tells the story of an aspiring musician who works in Hollywood and a young girl with similar dreams who come together to save the fable Sunset Strip and preserve the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll.

“Rock of Ages” features a cast of 32, a live rock band on stage, and a crew of over 40 students working together to bring quality entertainment to the audience.

Carla Renard is the choreographer, Stephen Renard, assistant director and sound designer and James Ball, director and producer.

“Seeing these kids learn and love this music has been an absolute blast,” said Ball, theater and choir teacher at MUHS and director of ATORT. “Their singing, dancing, acting, and musicianship has surpassed all my expectations. I can’t wait for the community to come out and live in the nostalgia of the ‘80s, while being thoroughly entertained and impressed.”

“Rock of Ages” will have six presentations, including a sing-a-long show and an early matinee:

• Saturday, Feb. 3 @ 6:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 4 @ 3 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 8 @ 6 p.m. (Sing-a-long show! – General Admission $10)

• Friday, Feb. 9 @ 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 10 @ 6:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 11 @ 1 p.m. (early matinee)

Tickets are on sale now at atort.ludus.com

$14 – Adults / $12 – Seniors / $8 Students & Children