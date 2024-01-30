Obituary: Norman Trent Newell

Norman Trent Newell

1948 - 2024

Norman Trent Newell was born on Jan. 27, 1948, in Royal Center, Indiana, and died on Jan. 16, 2024, at his residence in Cottonwood, Arizona.



He is the fourth son of Kenneth Arthur Newell and Gleelyn Wilma Newell (née Wolf) who were farmers formerly from Royal Center, IN.



He has four brothers: Robert William Newell, Carl Marvin Newell, Arthur Dean Newell, and Gary Kenneth Newell.



His parents and two brothers, Robert and Carl, preceded him in death.



He is survived by his spouse of 51 years, Rebecca Karen Newell (née Pieper); his two sons, Norman Trent Newell, Jr., spouse Kari Jean Newell (née Biggs), and Louis Pieper Newell, spouse Jennifer Lynn (née Earl); and five grandsons: Logan, Morgan, Eugene, George, and Walter.



He grew up on his parents’ farm in Lucerne, IN and later, Royal Center, IN where he attended Pioneer High School and graduated from in 1966.



He enjoyed athletics and participated in baseball, basketball, and track. His senior year, he received the WSAL-sponsored Cass County MVP award and trophy for basketball. He went to a few colleges on athletic scholarships before settling on Indiana University in Bloomington, IN where he would meet his future wife, Becky, and graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education in 1973.





He married Rebecca Karen Pieper on Sept. 30, 1972, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. After they both graduated from Indiana University the following spring, they settled down in Royal Center, Indiana and raised a family.



He first worked at Wilsons Foods in Logansport, Indiana. He then found employment as the plant manager of Controls, Inc. In 1992, they moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, where he worked at Hoolian, a computer keyboard manufacturer. He later found employment as the maintenance manager for Poco Diablo Resort and then Summit Resort in Sedona, Arizona. In 2011, he retired.





He was an avid golfer and was the men’s club champion multiple times over the years at his local golf course, Agave Highlands (formerly Verde Santa Fe).



He achieved three hole-in-ones and the even rarer double eagle, also known as the albatross, over the years of his play. In addition to golf, he enjoyed participating in a variety of sports from bowling to horseshoes. He followed collegiate and professional sports and in particular was a big fan of Purdue basketball, the Chicago Cubs, and “Da” Bears. He encouraged his sons to play sports and enjoyed attending their games. Later in life, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sports as well.





He was a member of multiple fraternal organizations: Indiana Jaycees, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.





A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, from 1:00 p.m., to 3:00 p.m., at the B.P.O.E. Elks Jerome Lodge No. 1361, 100 S. Broadway, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.





He loved his wife, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren very much. He is forever in our hearts and will be sorely missed!



Information provided by the family.