Gospel music- a ritual of ascension

Gospel music serves as a powerful and transformative ritual of ascension, within the African American culture. It holds a glorious heritage and has played a significant role in the birth of various music genres, including blues, jazz, rock and roll, and hip hop. Throughout history, music and dance rituals have been instrumental in elevating human spirits, in the face of tragic circumstances.

Dr. Karmen Smith understands and shares the magic and power of gospel music, recognizing it as a unique expression that symbolizes the struggle and ascension process within African American culture. By joining Dr. Smith in celebrating African American History month, you will embark on a journey through inspirational tunes that evoke emotional joy.

During this event, you will have the opportunity to learn about the rich tapestry of gospel music, experiencing the transformative sounds of legendary artists such as Mahalia Jackson and Aretha Franklin and contemporary voices like Tasha Cobbs. The stirring and spirit-filled nature of these songs will make it impossible for you to sit still. Gospel music has the potential to inspire and transcend your circumstances, offering a source of strength and hope during challenging times.

Additionally, you will have the chance to learn a gospel song that not only charges up your spirit but also empowers you to face any challenges that may come your way. This event is an invitation to celebrate the Spirit through gospel music, embracing its transcendent power and experiencing the joyous ritual of ascension.

The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 2 at Sedonya Conscious Living Center located at 120 Deer Trail Drive Sedona. To purchase tickets, visit Sedonya.org.