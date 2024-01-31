Jerome’s First Saturday Art & Wine Walk

Jerome’s next First Saturday Art & Wine Walk is this Saturday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., sponsored by the Jerome Chamber of Commerce. A free shuttle is provided and over 30 artist studios, art galleries, specialty shops, and restaurants will be participating along with historical saloons, six winery operated tasting rooms, and Vino Zona, the curated Arizona wine tasting room. Enjoy the spectacular sunset and the fabulous view across the Verde Valley to the Sedona Red Rocks and the Mogollon Rim. It’s easy to see why artists have been attracted to Jerome for all these years. Come early enough to explore the Jerome Historical Society Mine Museum to learn about the history of this community where the whole town is a National Historic Landmark. See the many buildings dating back a century or more and try to imagine that this was the fourth largest town in Arizona when it was incorporated in 1899 before shrinking to Arizona’s largest ghost town in the 1950s when the mining ceased and subsequently re-establishing itself as a major arts and history destination. Jerome is celebrating its 125th anniversary of incorporation this year. It remains a special place to visit.

Be sure to visit the Jerome Artis Cooperative Gallery, which will be featuring an opening reception for a show titled ‘Connection Through Perception,’ showcasing the paintings of Jamie Kivisto and the ceramics of Marsha Foutz with their playful commentary on the human condition while presenting the music of touring musician Adam Lopez who will take you on his own personal journey. Adam is an Americana troubadour, blending country, folk, and blues with guitar stylings that range from delicate fingerpicking to incendiary rhythms accenting his storytelling while he takes you on his musical travels. He began as a guitar player, then began to sing and added songwriting to complete his skillful repertoire to tell his musical stories.

Sedona musician Everett will be presenting his own unique signature brand of what he calls ‘Desert Surfing Music’ at the Cornish Pasty. He will be laying down classic rock covers and mixing in originals laden with hypnotic and thought provoking rhythms and melodies.