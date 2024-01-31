Michael Peach returns to Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum proudly presents renowned storyteller Micheal Peach in a performance of his original show ‘Fool Me Twice!’ on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Peach’s program is inspired by his explorations of Sedona, Verde Valley, and Arizona history. Audiences love his style, which blends cowboy poetry, tall tales, and historical humor as he delves into local mythology and takes a tongue in cheek look at the past.

You’ll laugh at outrageous stories glorifying train robbers, fraudulent miners, local pranksters, and a publicity hungry huckster. You might even hear a story about Walt Disney’s connections to Sedona.

Peach is an award winning actor, playwright, and storyteller. His shows have long been a favorite of audiences across Arizona.

The show is about an hour long. Tickets are $6 for adults, children 12 and under are free. The show is not included with Museum admission.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona, Arizona. Open daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org.