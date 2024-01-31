SIFF partners with OTCA for ‘Monday Movies on Main’ with ‘A Nashville Wish’ on Monday, Feb. 5

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Monday Movies on Main’ on Monday, Feb. 5 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘A Nashville Wish’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

A talented young country singer dreams of nothing but going to Nashville to become a music star and dating the most beautiful cheerleader in high school. As the stars would have it, his music career takes off at the same time as their relationship and he must choose between his love of music and the girl of his dreams.

Based on an award-winning stage musical, ‘A Nashville Wish’ incorporates well-known classic and modern-day country songs into a coming-of-age story of first love and following one’s destiny.

‘A Nashville Wish’ stars Maxfield Camp, Kaileigh Bullard, Alexis Gomez, country singer Lee Greenwood, Waylon Payne and Caleb Shore.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.